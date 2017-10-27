SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART police are looking for a man who drew offensive images on the floor at the San Francisco Embarcadero BART Station earlier this week, police said.

Police say he drew several swastikas and racial slurs on BART property.

Detectives believe the same person is responsible for multiple cases of vandalism on BART property this week. Such crimes have been reported at the San Leandro, Glenn Park, and MacArthur Stations–as well as on some trains.

“This offensive vandalism will not be tolerated by BART. Whenever it is reported we will respond immediately to clean it up and BART intends to pursue criminal charges. Most importantly, we want to provide a safe environment for our riders. That’s why we’re providing these images of the suspect to the public,” BART said in a press release.

The images have since been cleaned up.

The suspect is seen wearing a Star Wars hoodie.

If you have any information, you are asked to call BART police at 510-464-7040.

