Man tries to get 7-year-old girl in his car at College of Marin

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — A man demanded a 7-year-old girl to get into his car at the College of Marin’s Indian Valley Campus in Novato on Thursday evening, police said.

The girl’s mother dropped her off at soccer practice at around 5 p.m. near Parking Lot 6. As the girl was standing between the parking lot and soccer field, a man went up to her and demanded that she get into his car.

The girl refused and told him she did not talk with strangers. That’s when the suspect became verbally aggressive, and the girl ran to the soccer field, police said.

The 7-year-old told police she thought the suspect would have followed her if there weren’t other people around.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 30 years old, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He’s clean shaven, police said.

He was also wearing a blue shirt with white horizontal stripes and red shorts. The girl told police he was driving a gray SUV or truck with a camper shell–and he drove away.

No injuries were reported.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES