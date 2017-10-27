MISSING: Berkeley woman diagnosed with schizophrenia

BERKELEY (KRON) — Berkeley Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing woman considered at risk.

27-year-old Regina McDonald is diagnosed with schizophrenia and severe mental illness, and suffers from a stimulant dependency.

She lives at the Bonita House at 1410 Bonita Ave.

McDonald was last seen Thursday around 12:00 p.m. by her roommate walking away from the Bonita House on foot.

Police describe her as an African American woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’7″ and weighs 205 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, long white t-shirt, calf-high, dark colored Nike socks, blue Superman beanie with “Superman” logo, and black basketball shorts.

She has no means of transportation and highly likely to not have any money.

At this time, it is unknown where she likes to frequent.

If located, please contact Tandeka Williams (510-461-6558) and the Berkeley Police Department (510-981-5938)