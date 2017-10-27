Oakland Raiders prepare for 10-day road trip to East Coast

By Published: Updated:
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) After pulling off a successful 10-day stay on the East Coast last year, the Oakland Raiders are ready to do it again.

The Raiders flew to upstate New York on Friday to begin their extended road trip that features road games at Buffalo and Miami with a week of practice in Florida in between.

Coach Jack Del Rio had his team spend a week in Florida between games at Jacksonville and Tampa Bay last year and the Raiders ended up sweeping that road trip. With that in mind, the team is set to do it again.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s