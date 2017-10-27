Oakland Raiders prepare for 10-day road trip to East Coast

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) After pulling off a successful 10-day stay on the East Coast last year, the Oakland Raiders are ready to do it again.

The Raiders flew to upstate New York on Friday to begin their extended road trip that features road games at Buffalo and Miami with a week of practice in Florida in between.

Coach Jack Del Rio had his team spend a week in Florida between games at Jacksonville and Tampa Bay last year and the Raiders ended up sweeping that road trip. With that in mind, the team is set to do it again.