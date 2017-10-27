Piedmont High School teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with students resigns

Published: Updated:

PIEDMONT (KRON) — The Piedmont High School teacher found of having inappropriate conduct with students resigned, the school district announced Friday.

Former students complained that history teacher Mark Cowherd engaged in inappropriate and unprofessional conduct with them.

The Piedmont Unified School District investigated the allegations and concluded that it was true.

He was placed on administrative leave in September but was then reinstated.

Superintendent Randall Booker said the teacher keep his job because the conduct was not criminal.

At this week’s school board meeting, a number of community members expressed outrage about his continuing role at the school, district officials said.

Five recent Piedmont High School graduates reported the incidents, which occurred last school year.

Booker said they cannot legally disclose any further details on the behavior, but said no sexual misconduct was involved.

