4 shot on Fillmore Street in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers are asking the public to avoid the 1100 block of Fillmore Street between Turk and Golden Gate due to a shooting, police said.

Four people were shot at around 7:25 p.m. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two possible suspects have been detained.

No other information has been made available by police.

