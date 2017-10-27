4 shot on Fillmore Street in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers are asking the public to avoid the 1100 block of Fillmore Street between Turk and Golden Gate due to a shooting, police said.
Four people were shot at around 7:25 p.m. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Two possible suspects have been detained.
No other information has been made available by police.
