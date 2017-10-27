Police arrest man in connection to rape-murder of 13-month-old

Video courtesy of WCMH
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man wanted on charges of raping and killing a 13-month-old girl in Ohio is in custody in Pennsylvania.
Local media reports Joshua Gurto was captured in Pittsburgh’s Franklin Park section around 1:30 a.m. Friday and was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. Conneaut, Ohio, police on Facebook said they would have more details later in the day.
Aggravated murder and rape charges were filed earlier this month against the 37-year-old in the death of Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley.
On Oct. 7, police responded to a call about an unresponsive child at an apartment in Conneaut, northeast of Cleveland.
The girl had blunt-force injuries to her head and body. She died at a hospital.
