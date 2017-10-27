Prosecutors: CHP officer charged with possessing child porn

Published:

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Prosecutors say a California Highway Patrol officer has been charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office says Robert Tamayo appeared in court Friday.

Prosecutors say Tamayo is accused of sharing child pornography using a social media app. They say he’s also accused of having more than 600 illicit images on his computers and cell phones.

Authorities say the investigation was launched after prosecutors received a tip about Tamayo from the FBI.

A CHP spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

A telephone number listed for Tamayo in public records wasn’t in service. He’s due back in court in December.

