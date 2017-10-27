Teen caught allegedly impersonating police, pulling over driver in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — Police in San Leandro arrested a teenager accused of trying to pull someone over while pretending to drive a police car in San Leandro.

Around midnight, San Leandro Police Department received a call from a driver who said he was pulled over by what he thought was a police car.

The victim heard what sounded like a siren and saw a red light, so he pulled over.

He quickly realized that the person who got out of the silver crown Victoria was not an officer, and was pulling a hoodie over his face, police said.

The victim that was pulled over sped away and noticed the suspect get back in the car and make a U-turn.

The victim called 911 immediately to report what happened.

Police say the victim tried following the suspect car, and saw the car enter eastbound Interstate 580.

“San Leandro PD put out an all-points bulletin with a description of the vehicle and driver,” police said.

Shortly after, Alameda Co. Sheriff’s Office stopped a silver crown Victoria on eastbound 580 for speeding.

The officer heard the bulletin from San Leandro PD and quickly realized that this was the suspect vehicle.

They called San Leandro police, who then brought the victim to the scene.

The victim was able to identify the driver and car as the ones involved in the earlier incident.

The driver is underage, and is being charged with impersonating a police officer (misdemeanor) and with impersonating a police officer to commit a crime (felony).

An adult passenger, 18, is being charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor (felony).

Two other underage passengers were released.

It is unclear at this time how the suspects simulated the siren and red-light.

Police believe the red-light may have come from a phone app.

This is also believed to be an isolated incident.

No one was hurt and no weapons were found.

No further information is available at this time.

