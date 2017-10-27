Trailer fire spreads in East San Jose Foothills

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A trailer was fully engulfed in flames in the East San Jose Foothills on Friday afternoon, firefighters said.

Firefighters responded to a grass fire in the foothills at 2300 Pleasant Acres Drive at Klein Road.

When officers arrived, it turned out to not be a grass fire.

Instead, a trailer was heavily engulfed in flames.

The fire has spread to the areas surrounding the trailer.

A large black plume of smoke can be seen for miles.

The fire department believes there are propane tanks inside of the trailer.

