VIDEO: 11-year-old found behind wheel in Southern California

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (AP) — Southern California authorities say officers responding to calls from motorists pulled over a car and found an 11-year-old boy behind the wheel and his allegedly drunk uncle in the passenger seat with an open container of alcohol.
Police in the beach city of Port Hueneme (wy-nee-mee) contend Genoro Lopez asked his young nephew to drive Sunday afternoon because he was too intoxicated.
The 29-year-old was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and other charges.
The Ventura County Star reports the Oxnard resident pleaded not guilty to all counts during a court appearance Tuesday. He is being held on $55,000 bail and is due back in court Nov. 1.
___
Information from: Ventura County Star, http://venturacountystar.com
