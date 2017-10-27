VIDEO: 13 Sonoma Co. schools reopen after devastating wildfires

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Thirteen schools are scheduled to reopen Friday morning in Sonoma County and 11 more on Monday after fires forced them to close for three weeks.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is at Piner High School in Santa Rosa, where a friendly “Welcome Back” sign stands in the front of campus.

There are several schools that burned during the fire, others served as shelters.

For example, Elsie Allen High School and Lawrence Cook Middle School were used as shelters during the evacuations caused by the Tubbs and Nuns fires.

Students at @PinerHighSchool in Santa Rosa return to school after a wildfire devastated their community #northbayfires @kron4news pic.twitter.com/srolc58nXQ — Lydia Pantazes (@LydiaPantazes) October 27, 2017

Counselors will be present at the schools for students who are dealing with stress and trauma after the fires.

School breakfast and lunch will also be available to any student who needs a meal.

11 more schools are scheduled to open Monday.

