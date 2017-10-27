VIDEO: BART to implement proof of payment system

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Come January, BART riders must be able to show proof that they paid for their ride at all times.

She says the BART Board of Supervisors passed two ordinances that require this proof of purchase.

If someone is stopped without a ticket, they will get a citation.

It will be a fine of $75 for adults and $55 for children with the option of community service.

The Board of Directors said that about 75% of BART’s income comes from the fares.

However, BART loses an estimated 15 to 25 million dollars a year from people who ride and don’t pay.

These rules will go into effect January 1st.

There will be a one month grace period, but in February, if you don’t have proof that you paid you will get a citation.

