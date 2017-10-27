VIDEO: Bay Area Congresswoman Jackie Speier shares ‘Me Too’ story

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area Congresswoman Jackie Speier is the first member of the House of Representatives to publicly share her story of sexual assault.

The congresswoman took to Twitter sharing a story about being attacked by a congressional staffer.

“I was working as a congressional staffer – The Chief of Staff held my face, kissed my face and stuck his tongue in my mouth so I know what it’s like to keep these things hidden deep down inside,” she says in the video above, which she posted online.

Congresswoman Speier, who represents the Peninsula, says she is sharing her story as a part of the “#MeToo” campaign.

It is a campaign started after Hollywood director Harvey Weinstein was accused of years of sexual misconduct.

Speier tweeted that she hopes by sharing her story, others in Congress will be inspired to do the same.

I'm sharing my #MeToo story in the hope that others in Congress do the same. ⚡️ “It's Time For #MeTooCongress”https://t.co/v46AXXDioi — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) October 27, 2017

Many of us have a #MeToo story because Congress has been a hostile workplace for far too long. It must stop. It's time 4 #MeTooCongress — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) October 27, 2017

I was attacked as a congressional staffer, and I remember the fear and shame. Watch my #MeToo video story here: https://t.co/1QAxhloPVv — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) October 27, 2017

