VIDEO: Bay Area Congresswoman Jackie Speier shares ‘Me Too’ story

By and Published: Updated:
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 23: House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) speaks to reporters after leaving a closed meeting with fellow committee members, on Capitol Hill March 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. Committee Chairman, Devin Nunes (R-CA) has been under fire from committee members for informing President Donald Trump about the U.S. intelligence community's incidental collection of communications involving members of the president's transition group. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area Congresswoman Jackie Speier is the first member of the House of Representatives to publicly share her story of sexual assault.

The congresswoman took to Twitter sharing a story about being attacked by a congressional staffer.

“I was working as a congressional staffer – The Chief of Staff held my face, kissed my face and stuck his tongue in my mouth so I know what it’s like to keep these things hidden deep down inside,” she says in the video above, which she posted online.

Congresswoman Speier, who represents the Peninsula, says she is sharing her story as a part of the “#MeToo” campaign.

It is a campaign started after Hollywood director Harvey Weinstein was accused of years of sexual misconduct.

Speier tweeted that she hopes by sharing her story, others in Congress will be inspired to do the same.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s