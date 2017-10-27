(KRON/CNN) — Here’s a treat for Halloween.
It’s a new stop-motion video that includes dozens of carved pumpkins, Called, “Oh My Gourd.”
It took a team of digital artists and musicians a few years to put this video together, given their schedules.
The team carved, positioned, lit, and photographed an untold number of pumpkins.
Each frame was then stitched together.
Even the musicians used actual pumpkins and carving tools to create the music.
They nicknamed the process “pumpkin orchestration.”
