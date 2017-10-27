VIDEO: Lots of pumpkins carved in awesome motion display

By and Published:

 

(KRON/CNN) — Here’s a treat for Halloween.

It’s a new stop-motion video that includes dozens of carved pumpkins, Called, “Oh My Gourd.”

It took a team of digital artists and musicians a few years to put this video together, given their schedules.

The team carved, positioned, lit, and photographed an untold number of pumpkins.

Each frame was then stitched together.

Even the musicians used actual pumpkins and carving tools to create the music.

They nicknamed the process “pumpkin orchestration.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s