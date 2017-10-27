(KRON/CNN) — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may have found a new profession for when he stops playing football.

The San Mateo native has designed a car for Aston Martin.

The quarterback is the brain behind the slick-looking luxury vehicle. It comes with his signature TB12 logo.

In a statement released to ESPN, Brady said, “We started with a blank canvas and finished with a beautiful car.”

There is only one color. Aston Martin is calling it “ultramarine black.”

Only 12 of the cars will be produced and the price tag is pretty steep.

The cars will cost $360,000 each.

This car design comes just five months after Brady inked a deal with the automaker.

As for Brady’s regular gig, the Pats are sitting on top of the AFC East.

