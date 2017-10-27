VIDEO: Popular Instagram dog dies after medical mistake

NEW YORK (KRON) — A medical mistake claims the life of a popular mini Frenchie dog on Instagram.

For 4 1/2 years, Loni Edwards and Phil Toronto’s apartment has revolved around their adorable 14-pound pup with a larger than life personality.

But on Friday night, the dog bed belonging to Chloe the Mini Frenchie is empty.

And the dining room table is overflowing with sympathy flowers after the famous Instagram dog died during what should have been a routine, precautionary procedure at an emergency pet hospital in New York.

“The surgery was to remove a piece of her soft palate, which is a very common surgery,” Toronto said.

Edwards is devastated.

“They messed up,” Edwards said. “They put the oxygen into her without calibrating it and exploded her lungs and caused multiple cardiac arrests and killed her.”

Loni shared the upsetting update in a post on social media.

Chloe’s fans are clearly heartbroken.

A spokesperson for the Blue Pearl Pet Hospital says this was a medical error that shouldn’t have happened and adds they’re now taking immediate steps to make sure nothing like this ever happens again at any of their hospitals.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES