VIDEO: Pre-orders for iPhone X sell out in minutes

CUPERTINO (KRON) — Hopefully, you were quick.
That’s because the wait for Apple’s new iPhone will be a long one.
Apple’s online store started taking orders at midnight.
It’s no surprise as the initial batch of pre-orders sold out quickly.
The phone is set to be released Nov. 3.
But within 20 minutes, the Apple Store listed two-to-three week delays for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon iPhones. Only Sprint had the phones listed for delivery on Nov. 3.
And hours later, the delays for all carriers were stretched out to five-to-six weeks.
The latest Apple smartphone comes in just two colors: silver and space gray.
It is an all-glass design, but Apple says it’s the most durable glass ever used in a smartphone.
It has facial recognition, allowing you to unlock your phone by scanning your face.
Starting price for the latest and greatest Apple has to offer is $999.
