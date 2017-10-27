NAPA (KRON) — One of the less visible signs of destruction from the North Bay firestorm is the financial impact to wineries in Napa and Sonoma counties.
Owners in the industry tell KRON4 even places completely untouched by fire are having trouble getting people into their tasting rooms.
KRON4’s Spencer Blake explains how bad it’s gotten and what wineries and restaurants are doing to bring business back to the Napa Valley.
Watch the above video to see Spencer’s full video report.
