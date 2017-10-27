SANTA ROSA (KRON) — It has been nearly three weeks since fires ravaged large swaths of the North Bay, but KRON4 is still hearing stories of heroism from the night the fires started.

The Tubbs Fire alone destroyed thousands of homes and killed 22 people, but the death toll could have easily been much higher.

One Santa Rosa man stepped up when his neighbors needed help.

Early in the morning of Oct. 9, Casey Smith, who lives in the Fountaingrove neighborhood, got a call from his mother.

“Basically saying that a fire was coming from Calistoga up and over the hill,” Smith said.

His parents were out of town, but Casey’s 84-year-old grandmother was staying in their house and the Tubbs fire was closing in.

Casey drove over and woke her up.

“Told my grandma, ‘You have to get up….There’s a fire coming.’”

After taking his grandmother to safety, Casey returned home.

By then, the flames were burning on a nearby ridge and moving towards his street. He also noticed that many of his neighbors were still at home, probably asleep.

He started running house to house, yelling and knocking on doors.

“It took me a few minutes because a lot of them are older, and it takes a few minutes to get to the door,” Smith said. “I was banging on doors until they got there.”

Casey kept at it until the smoke and flames were too much to handle.

He says the fire was terrifying.

“There were definitely points where it was howling, sounding like a jet engine,” Smith said.

When Casey returned a few days later, he found that about half of the homes on his street had burned down.

His own house was damaged but still standing. As far as he knows, no one on this street died in the fire.

Neighbors KRON4 spoke with believe Casey saved their lives, but he says he was just doing what needed to be done.

“You just look and realize that no one is awake, so you just hope that someone would get you up.,” Smith said.

Since those early days of the fire, Casey says he has gotten to know neighbors he might have never met otherwise–a silver lining to an otherwise terrible tragedy.

“A lot of people are saying it’s a shame for us to meet this way, but at least we are all still alive,” Smith said.

