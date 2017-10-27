VIDEO: Swastika carved into Kentucky couple’s pumpkin

(KRON/CNN) — A couple in Kentucky is concerned after they found a swastika carved into their pumpkin on their front yard.

A friend surprised the couple with a pumpkin for them to carve with their child who they are in the process of adopting.

When the woman and her wife left for work, they noticed their uncarved pumpkin now had a smiley face with a swastika carved above it, along with a note saying, “Thank you.”

The couple found that every other home with pumpkins and decorations were intact and this felt targeted.

The couple says they have a plan for the pumpkin…

“You may think it’s a joke. You may think it’s a game. Whatever,” Deidre Hull said. “It really does affect my family, and it affects how we feel about where we live and our safety in where we live. We want to change the swastika to a heart and place the newly carved pumpkin front and center.”

The couple says many people in the community have reached out offering to carve more pumpkins sharing messages of love.

