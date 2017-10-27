WATCH: Boy, 10, leads police on 100 mph chase

Video courtesy of WFLA
CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) – A 10-year-old boy from the Cleveland area is accused of leading police on a 100 mph chase Thursday.
Police say this isn’t the first time the boy has taken the family car for a joyride.
According to police, the boy was reported missing around 9 am Thursday, local media reported.
A short time later, a driver called police to report a child being chased in a car by someone who the caller assumed was the boy’s mother.
Police said the boy led police on a chase through two counties that reached speeds of 100 mph. At one point, the boy avoided troopers by cutting through a ditch.
He got stuck when he tried to re-enter the Ohio Turnpike.
After his arrest, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the boy tried to spit in the faces of several troopers and kicked a trooper in the chin.
A police report said the boy said he was bored and decided to go for a joyride.
The boy’s mom said he also took her car from the driveway around 10 days ago.
