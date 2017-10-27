WATCH: KFC restaurant in San Jose engulfed in flames

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Arson investigators are working to determine what caused a massive fire at a KFC Friday morning in San Jose.

It happened around 4:30 at the KFC on Cropley Ave.

A KRON4 viewer sent in the video above through the KRON4 Mobile App’s “Report It” feature.

The building was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.

A witness says they saw a person throw something at the restaurant before the fire started.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No one was in the restaurant at the time and there are no injuries.

