15 cute ideas for couples Halloween costumes

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–If you’re planning to dress up with your significant other this year on Halloween but have no idea where to start, check out these cute ideas for couples costumes.
- Winnie the Pooh and Christopher Robin
- Wesley and Princess Buttercup from The Princess Bride
- Mary Poppins and Burt
- Mr. and Mrs. Pac Man
- Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf
- Forrest Gump and Jenny
- Alice and the White Rabbit from Alice in Wonderland
- Susie and Sam from Moonrise Kingdom
- Johnny Cash and June Carter
- Mr. and Mrs. Fox from Fantastic Mr. Fox
- Marty McFly and Doc Brown from Back to the Future
- Popeye and Olive Oyl
- Jim and Pam from The Office
- Curious George and the Man in the Yellow Hat
- Bonnie & Clyde
- SUSPECT SKETCHES, 911 CALL RELEASED IN SHERRI PAPINI KIDNAPPING
- 3 MEN ARRESTED IN SAN JOSE KILLING, ACCUSED OF TARGETING BROTHELS
- 3 SF PUBLIC SCHOOLS SHOW HIGH LEVELS OF LEAD IN WATER
- OFFICER TAKES KID TO MCDONALDS ON BDAY AFTER NO ONE PICKS HIM UP
- FEMALE GANG MEMBER’S ‘HOT’ MUGSHOT GOES VIRAL
- TEEN TO BE TRIED AS ADULT IN MURDER OF 8-YEAR-OLD MADDY MIDDLETON