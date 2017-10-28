2 coyote sightings reported in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Days after a coyote snatched a small dog near Lake Merced in San Francisco, a second sighting was reported Saturday.
A KRON4 viewer captured video of a coyote howling in McLaren Park.
The video serves a reminder to pet owners, to keep their animals on a leash when walking them in areas where coyotes might be living.
Animal Control officials said if you encounter a coyote, pick up your pet, back up and make a noise to try and frighten the coyote away.
Coyote season ends in a few months, but according to police, you still share the night with the creatures.
- SUSPECT SKETCHES, 911 CALL RELEASED IN SHERRI PAPINI KIDNAPPING
- 3 MEN ARRESTED IN SAN JOSE KILLING, ACCUSED OF TARGETING BROTHELS
- 3 SF PUBLIC SCHOOLS SHOW HIGH LEVELS OF LEAD IN WATER
- OFFICER TAKES KID TO MCDONALDS ON BDAY AFTER NO ONE PICKS HIM UP
- FEMALE GANG MEMBER’S ‘HOT’ MUGSHOT GOES VIRAL
- TEEN TO BE TRIED AS ADULT IN MURDER OF 8-YEAR-OLD MADDY MIDDLETON