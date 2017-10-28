2 coyote sightings reported in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Days after a coyote snatched a small dog near Lake Merced in San Francisco, a second sighting was reported Saturday.

A KRON4 viewer captured video of a coyote howling in McLaren Park.

The video serves a reminder to pet owners, to keep their animals on a leash when walking them in areas where coyotes might be living.

Animal Control officials said if you encounter a coyote, pick up your pet, back up and make a noise to try and frighten the coyote away.

Coyote season ends in a few months, but according to police, you still share the night with the creatures.

