$275 to repair iPhone X screen

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Those who decided to spring for Apple’s fancy new iPhone X, be sure to invest in a case and a screen protector.
Repairs are going to cost more than they did for previous versions of the iPhone.
According to Apple’s website, fixing a broken screen on the iPhone X will set you back $275, nearly $100 more than an iPhone 8 repair.
That price could be lower if you purchase Apple-Care, which is the extended warranty program.
There are some new changes in effect for Apple-Care customers. The warranty will now only cover two instances of accidental damage. The third time will raise repair costs significantly.
