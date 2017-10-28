Hundreds of prescription drugs taken off Bay Area streets

By Published: Updated:


SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– On Saturday law enforcement agencies across the county and the Bay Area partnered to take expired prescription drugs off the streets.

The initiative came just days after President Trump declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency.

KRON4’s Philippe Djegal stopped by a few collection sites in the East Bay,

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s