Note to doctors: ‘I’m obliged to see your death’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The man accused of using an explosive device to assault 2 federal task force officers during a traffic stop in Washington County pleaded not guilty to all the charges in US District Court in Portland Friday.

Jason Paul Schaefer was indicted by a federal grand jury on 3 counts: Two counts of assault on a federal officer and one count of using an explosive to commit a federal felony. The indictment was presented Wednesday and Schaefer was arraigned Friday.

At the arraignment, the prosecutor said when authorities searched Schaefer’s storage locker, they found more bags and packages of TATP, an explosive component.

It was also revealed that while he was in custody in Multnomah County, Schaefer sent a handwritten note to doctors about pain medication (likely related to his hand injury suffered when the explosion happened.) In that note, Schaefer wrote: “I’m obliged to see your death. Change of prescription or additions does not change this.”

The case

Schaefer suffered catastrophic injuries to his hand after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said he detonated a small explosive device in the area of Northwest Rock Creek Blvd. and Northwest 185th Avenue in early October.

The FBI was executing a search warrant at Schaefer’s NW Portland apartment after learning he was purchasing components often found in explosive devices and suicide bombs. When Schaefer allegedly set off the small explosive device a Washington County Sheriff’s detective was attempting to take him into custody. The detective suffered minor injuries, including possible hearing loss.

Schaefer’s motives remain unknown. A federal search warrant in the case remains sealed.

According to the FBI’s website, Joint Terrorism Task Forces, or JTTFs, are “small cells of highly trained, locally based, passionately committed investigators, analysts, linguists, SWAT experts, and other specialists from dozens of U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies.” The task forces are based in 104 cities nationwide, including at least one in each of the FBI’s 56 field offices.

The FBI has established local JTTFs to share resources and coordinate among other federal, state, tribal and local governments.

In 2014, then FBI Director James B. Comey read a statement before the House Judiciary Committee regarding national security operations:

“We collect intelligence to understand and identify the threats to the nation. And when the time comes for action to prevent an attack, we disrupt threats using our law enforcement powers through our Joint Terrorism Task Forces (JTTFs).”

Schaefer remains in custody at the Multnomah County Detention Center.

