PHOTOS: Police searching for alleged San Carlos jewelry thief

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — Police are looking for a man accused of stealing a gold chain from a San Carlos jewelry store.

On Oct. 20 around 1:05 p.m., police say a man walked into Accent on Jewelry at 643 Laurel St. and asked an employee to look at a gold chain.

When the chain was handed to him, he snatched it and ran from the store, according to San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Police describe the suspect as a white man wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and a blue baseball cap. He is about 5’8” tall with a slim build.

The employee was not injured in the incident.

The alleged theft was reported to police on Oct. 27 and is currently under investigation.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Sheriff’s Office Detective Joseph Fava at (650) 363-4066 or JFava@smcgov.org. Alternatively, you may also remain anonymous by calling the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.

