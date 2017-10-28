Police: 7-year-old girl escapes would-be kidnapper at soccer practice in Novato

By Published:
(AnnRos/Pixabay CC0)

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Police are asking the public to stay on the look out for a man who allegedly tried kidnapping a girl from soccer practice Thursday in Novato.

It happened around 5:00 p.m. at College of Marin Indian Valley, lot #6.

The 7-year-old girl had just been dropped off by her mom for practice.

She says she was between the parking lot and the soccer field when a man approached her, demanding that she get into his car.

“The girl declined and stated she did not speak to strangers, at which point the suspect became verbally aggressive,” police said.

She then ran back to the soccer field, safely escaping the suspect.

The girl tells police she thinks he would have followed her if there weren’t other people around.

She describes the suspect as a white man, about 30-years-old, 6 feet tall and 160 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and a clean shave.

He was wearing a blue shirt with white horizontal stripes and red shorts.

The girl reported seeing the suspect drive away in a grey SUV or truck with a camper shell.

If you have any information on this case please contact the College of Marin Police Department at 415-747-2774.

