Police, SWAT in active stand-off with armed suspect in Fremont

FREMONT (KRON) — Police are in the middle of a stand-off with an armed suspect in Fremont, according to Fremont Police Department.

Around 12:40 p.m. police reported on Twitter that they are “actively working barricaded suspect w/firearm on Darrow Ct.”

SWAT has been called to the scene.

There is no one else inside the barricaded home with the suspect.

Police are attempting to negotiate.

No further details are available at this time.

