Police, SWAT in active stand-off with armed suspect in Fremont

By Published:

FREMONT (KRON) — Police are in the middle of a stand-off with an armed suspect in Fremont, according to Fremont Police Department.

Around 12:40 p.m. police reported on Twitter that they are “actively working barricaded suspect w/firearm on Darrow Ct.”

SWAT has been called to the scene.

There is no one else inside the barricaded home with the suspect.

Police are attempting to negotiate.

No further details are available at this time.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s