Sonoma County residents remember lives lost in North Bay fires



SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)– Hundreds of Sonoma County residents gathered Saturday morning to remember the victims who died in the North Bay fires.

The death toll from the firestorm is now at 42 and 23 of those victims were from Sonoma County.

To mark those who lost their lives, the Santa Rosa Fire Department rang a ceremonial bell for each victim with a final strike for those still missing.

The number of reports missing from the fires in Sonoma County is now down to 19.

Santa Rosa resident Russ Clifford said, “You know there are families that will never have closure but moving the community forward together to remember what have ahead of us is important.”

Ahead is a long arduous task of recovery and the commitment that entire community is about to undertake.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES