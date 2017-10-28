VIDEO: 8 displaced after 2 San Francisco homes catch fire

By Published:

Video provided by San Francisco Fire Dept. PIO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Eight people are displaced after a fire burned two structures in San Francisco Saturday morning, according to San Francisco Fire Department.

Fire officials first reported the 2nd alarm blaze at 65 Cora around 8:00 a.m.

There were two two-story residential structures involved.

Eight adults are displaced and seven more are waiting to hear from building inspectors on whether their home is inhabitable.

The Red Cross is assisting those who are displaced.

At 8:54 a.m., fire officials reported the fire was under control.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

