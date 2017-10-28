VIDEO: 8 displaced after 2 San Francisco homes catch fire

Video provided by San Francisco Fire Dept. PIO
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Eight people are displaced after a fire burned two structures in San Francisco Saturday morning, according to San Francisco Fire Department.
Fire officials first reported the 2nd alarm blaze at 65 Cora around 8:00 a.m.
There were two two-story residential structures involved.
Eight adults are displaced and seven more are waiting to hear from building inspectors on whether their home is inhabitable.
The Red Cross is assisting those who are displaced.
At 8:54 a.m., fire officials reported the fire was under control.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
#102817WF1 UPDATE 3 Working to get this Contained 2alarm Fire Under Control. AVOID THE AREA pic.twitter.com/lojAhLfp8Q
— San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) October 28, 2017
