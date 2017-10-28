VIDEO: Hospital dresses preemie babies as superheroes

BOSTON (KRON) — With Halloween approaching, a Boston hospital pulled out all the stops to make sure their tiniest superheroes dressed the part.

Nonprofit Project Sweet Peas teamed up with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital to turn the preemies into the cutest characters and biggest little superheroes you’ve ever seen.

The costumes were handmade by volunteers and parents of former preemies.

The hospital even hosted a photo shoot.

It’s a heroic gesture for parents and infants who have been through so much.

“They’re the strongest girls I know.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES