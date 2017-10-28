VIDEO: Hospital dresses preemie babies as superheroes

By Published:
PHOTO: CNN

BOSTON (KRON) — With Halloween approaching, a Boston hospital pulled out all the stops to make sure their tiniest superheroes dressed the part.

Nonprofit Project Sweet Peas teamed up with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital to turn the preemies into the cutest characters and biggest little superheroes you’ve ever seen.

The costumes were handmade by volunteers and parents of former preemies.

The hospital even hosted a photo shoot.

It’s a heroic gesture for parents and infants who have been through so much.

“They’re the strongest girls I know.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s