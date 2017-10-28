WATCH: Concord police save woman trapped in recycling bin

CONCORD (KRON) — “Bin there done that.”
That’s how Concord Police captioned a video of two of their officers rescuing a woman trapped in a clothing recycle bin.
It happened Thursday on Willow Pass Rd.
Officers Brys and Ma were able to pull the woman to safety with out any injuries.
There is no word on how she got trapped inside the bin, for which the vault is several feet off the ground.
Police summed up the incident by saying, “Truth is sometimes stranger than fiction.”
