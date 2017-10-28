WATCH: Trump invites trick-or-treaters into Oval Office

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRON) — Trump or tweet!
The White House invited children of reporters to trick-or-treat there Friday.
President trump spontaneously invited the kids into the Oval Office.
He said they could huddle around him at the resolute desk.
Trump took some shots at the media, saying “I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children!”
He gave the kids individual packets of Hershey’s kisses with the special white house seal on them.
