What teal pumpkins mean for trick-or-treaters

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN)–Trick-or-treaters who may have food allergies won’t be left out.

Food Allergy Research Education’s Teal Pumpkin Project offers a safe Halloween for trick-or-treaters with allergies.

Homes with teal pumpkins on the porch indicate there are non-food treats, such as bubbles, pencils, and stickers.

Last year, nearly 18,000 homes participated in the Teal Pumpkin Project.

