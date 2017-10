Celebrate National Cat Day

(WFLA/CNN) – Sunday is a national holiday to celebrate your cat!

If it feels like you just celebrated your feline friends, you’re correct. Oct. 16 was Global Cat Day, a national day focused on policies to protect cats.

National Cat Day was founded to recognize the number of cats that need to be rescued.

It’s a purr-fect Sunday to snuggle up with your fuzzy friend!

