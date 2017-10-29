CHP helicopter rescues climber near ski resort in Lake Tahoe



LAKE TAHOE(KRON)– California Highway Patrol was called to assist with a rescue near a ski resort in Lake Tahoe.

According to CHP, a 32-year-old man was climbing near Donner Ski Ranch when he fell approximately 60-feet.

Two off-duty Truckee firemen, Nick Tennant and Jerry Fowler, were rock climbing in the same area and administered aid to the victim. They called 911 and Truckee fire crews, a CHP helicopter, and Careflight Air Ambulance responded to the scene.

Due to the rugged and remote terrain, the CHP helicopter was requested to hoist the victim from the scene. Truckee Fire responders hiked to the patient and stabilized the victim’s injuries and secured him to a backboard. He was placed into a rescue bad that was lowered by the helicopter.

Crews hoisted the victim from the scene and transported him to the Donner Ski Ranch parking lot. Shortly after, by air ambulance to Renown Hospital in Reno.

