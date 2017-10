Curry rolls into Oracle Arena dressed as ‘Jigsaw’

OAKLAND (KRON)–Steph Curry got into the Halloween spirit for Sunday’s gameday.

Curry rolled into the Oracle Arena on a tricycle and dressed as “Jigsaw” from the horror film Saw.

Draymond Green couldn’t contain his laughter.

Hopefully, Curry makes it back from Monday’s game in LA to take his daughter trick-or-treating.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES