Debris removal center now open in Santa Rosa



SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)– Sonoma County opened a center to help fire victims navigate through the difficult recovery process.

The center is called the Debris Removal Right-of-Entry Processing Center in Santa Rosa.

Environmental health staff is on hand to help residents file paperwork for the voluntary debris removal program.

The center is located at 625 5th Street, between Riley and Humbolt.

The hours of operation are from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

