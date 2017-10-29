Debris removal center now open in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 11: Hundreds of homes in the Coffey Park neighborhood that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 11, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. At least 21 people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,000 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)


SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)– Sonoma County opened a center to help fire victims navigate through the difficult recovery process.

The center is called the Debris Removal Right-of-Entry Processing Center in Santa Rosa.

Environmental health staff is on hand to help residents file paperwork for the voluntary debris removal program.

The center is located at 625 5th Street, between Riley and Humbolt.

The hours of operation are from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

