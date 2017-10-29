VIDEO: Great America ramps up security after night of chaos

By Published: Updated:

SANTA CLARA (KRON)–Tighter security is in place at California’s Great America after fights broke out Saturday night, according to the Santa Clara Police Department.

According to police, around 10:45 p.m., police received several reports of fights and theft at the theme park.

One person was arrested for being drunk in public. Police arrested a second person in connection with a theft that occurred.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s