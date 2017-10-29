VIDEO: Great America ramps up security after night of chaos

SANTA CLARA (KRON)–Tighter security is in place at California’s Great America after fights broke out Saturday night, according to the Santa Clara Police Department.
According to police, around 10:45 p.m., police received several reports of fights and theft at the theme park.
One person was arrested for being drunk in public. Police arrested a second person in connection with a theft that occurred.
