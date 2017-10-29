Officials: 1 killed in San Francisco house fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was killed in a house fire in San Francisco Sunday morning, according to San Francisco fire officials.
The one-alarm fire at 44 Molimo Dr. was first reported by officials on Twitter at 5:00 a.m.
Around 5:30 a.m. officials reported one person died in the fire.
A second adult victim was rescued and is in stable condition.
That person has been displaced by the fire, according to officials.
At 5:55 a.m., fire crews reported the fire was contained.
No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
#102917WF1 UPDATE FIRE 44 MOLIMO DR CONTAINED 1st Alarm 1 fatality 1 victim 1 Displaced Und. Investigation 554 am pic.twitter.com/anFw3d30ue
— San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) October 29, 2017
