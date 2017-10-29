Police: 5-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting in Modesto

MODESTO (KRON) – A five-year-old boy was killed and a six-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting in Modesto Saturday night, according to Modesto Police Department.

Around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a call that a child was shot in the 1400 block of Lake Park Ct., which is in the northeast area of town.

Medics treated the five-year-old at at the scene.

He later died of his injuries in the hospital, police said.

Witnesses in the area said another child, a six-year-old boy, was shot and taken to a local hospital by family members.

Officers contacted his family and determined his injuries are non-life-threatening.

“As detectives continue to piece together the events that led to the shooting, the early information suggests the victims were amongst a couple of groups of individuals gathered in front of the residence when they were shot,” police said.

The suspect(s) involved have not been identified.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Detective Ra Pouv at 209-572-9826 or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

