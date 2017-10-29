Police say woman robs bank while 6-year-old waits in taxi

ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a woman robbed a bank on Long Island while her 6-year-old daughter waited in a taxi.
Suffolk County police say 28-year-old Diana Marini entered a Chase bank in Islandia at 1 p.m. Saturday and gave the teller a note demanding cash.
They say the teller handed over an undetermined amount of money and Marini fled in a taxi that was waiting for her.
Police stopped the taxi and found Marini and her 6-year-old inside.
Marini was arrested on charges of robbery and endangering the welfare of a child.
It’s not clear if she has an attorney who could comment on the charges.
- SUSPECT SKETCHES, 911 CALL RELEASED IN SHERRI PAPINI KIDNAPPING
- 3 MEN ARRESTED IN SAN JOSE KILLING, ACCUSED OF TARGETING BROTHELS
- 3 SF PUBLIC SCHOOLS SHOW HIGH LEVELS OF LEAD IN WATER
- OFFICER TAKES KID TO MCDONALDS ON BDAY AFTER NO ONE PICKS HIM UP
- FEMALE GANG MEMBER’S ‘HOT’ MUGSHOT GOES VIRAL
- TEEN TO BE TRIED AS ADULT IN MURDER OF 8-YEAR-OLD MADDY MIDDLETON
- POLICE: 8-YEAR-OLD BRINGS GUN TO EAST BAY SCHOOL