Police searching for missing teen out of East Palo Alto

EAST PALO ALTO (KRON)– Police in East Palo Alto are searching for a missing teen who was last seen on Thursday.
According to police, Jonathan Bedolla’s mother was contacted by staff at his school, Junipero Serra High School on Thursday regarding disciplinary action.
Bedolla left school around 3:00 p.m. and went to work at the Stanford Shopping Center.
Police said he was last seen leaving the Stanford Shopping Center at 5:00 p.m.
His mother made multiple calls and sent text messages asking for him to contact her. Bodella hasn’t responded nor contacted any relatives.
Officers believe on Thursday evening he was in the area of the Menlo Park Cal train station.
