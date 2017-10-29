Statement: A’s ‘disappointed’ after Bruce Maxwell arrest

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland Athletics issued a statement Sunday morning, following the arrest of catcher Bruce Maxwell.
Maxwell, who is widely known as the only player in Major League Baseball to take a knee during the national anthem this year, was arrested on gun charges Saturday night.
He allegedly pointed a gun at a delivery woman at his home in Arizona.
The Athletics organization tweeted their response Sunday around 11:00 a.m.
The ball club states it is “disappointed” to hear about this incident, and that they are taking the investigation seriously.
Here is their short, but to the point statement:
Statement from the Oakland Athletics regarding Bruce Maxwell. pic.twitter.com/kspnhaDj4w
— A's, But Spooky 🌳🐘🎃 (@Athletics) October 29, 2017
Maxwell was booked on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.
