VIDEO: Disturbance in quiet East Bay neighborhood leads to deadly shooting

DISCOVERY BAY (KRON) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight in Discovery Bay, according to Lt. Herbert of Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department.
Around 12:50 a.m. Sunday police received calls of a disturbance in the 500 block of Keats Ct.
While still processing those calls, police say more calls started coming from people reporting gunfire in the same area.
Responding officers found a good Samaritan giving CPR to someone suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police called in paramedics to assist with CPR.
Fire department crews came and took over giving CPR, but victim died at the scene.
There are no suspect or suspect vehicle descriptions at this time.
Police have not determined a motive in the shooting.
They say the victim appears to be a middle-aged man who was walking around the neighborhood.
Police do not believe residents in the area are in danger, as they believe the shooting was directly related to the original disturbance.
There are no details available on what that disturbance was.
This is an open investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information, especially anyone with video, to please contact the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department.
This is all the information available at this time.
- SUSPECT SKETCHES, 911 CALL RELEASED IN SHERRI PAPINI KIDNAPPING
- 3 MEN ARRESTED IN SAN JOSE KILLING, ACCUSED OF TARGETING BROTHELS
- 3 SF PUBLIC SCHOOLS SHOW HIGH LEVELS OF LEAD IN WATER
- OFFICER TAKES KID TO MCDONALDS ON BDAY AFTER NO ONE PICKS HIM UP
- FEMALE GANG MEMBER’S ‘HOT’ MUGSHOT GOES VIRAL
- TEEN TO BE TRIED AS ADULT IN MURDER OF 8-YEAR-OLD MADDY MIDDLETON
- POLICE: 8-YEAR-OLD BRINGS GUN TO EAST BAY SCHOOL