VIDEO: Disturbance in quiet East Bay neighborhood leads to deadly shooting

DISCOVERY BAY (KRON) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight in Discovery Bay, according to Lt. Herbert of Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 12:50 a.m. Sunday police received calls of a disturbance in the 500 block of Keats Ct.

While still processing those calls, police say more calls started coming from people reporting gunfire in the same area.

Responding officers found a good Samaritan giving CPR to someone suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police called in paramedics to assist with CPR.

Fire department crews came and took over giving CPR, but victim died at the scene.

There are no suspect or suspect vehicle descriptions at this time.

Police have not determined a motive in the shooting.

They say the victim appears to be a middle-aged man who was walking around the neighborhood.

Police do not believe residents in the area are in danger, as they believe the shooting was directly related to the original disturbance.

There are no details available on what that disturbance was.

This is an open investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information, especially anyone with video, to please contact the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department.

This is all the information available at this time.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES