VIDEO: Man arrested for threatening family over parking space

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man’s determination to get a parking spot put him in jail.

APD says a family headed to El Modelo on 2nd street was pulling into the restaurant parking lot when David Fajardo pulled up beside them in an SUV and pointed a gun at the family, which included a 7-year-old girl.

Police say in an attempt to keep things calm, the family told Fajardo he could have the parking spot, but Fajardo continued to threaten them by flashing gang signs and making verbal threats.

He also claimed his cousin works at MDC, referring to the Metropolitan Detention Center, and that he would kill the family.

Turns out, the 31-year-old was using his mother’s car to get around town after police looked up the registered owner of the license plate.

Fajardo quickly turned himself into police after APD called his parents. Judge Christine Rodriguez set his bond at $1,000 cash or surety, which means he needs $100 to get out of jail.

According to Metro Court officials, he has a history of failing to appear in court. If he posts bond, he will be on pre-trial supervision.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES