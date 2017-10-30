SALT LAKE CITY (KRON) — One person is dead after a shooting at the University of Utah on Monday night, according to a campus alert.

A shelter-in-place has been issued at Red Butte Canyon.

The suspect is a white man, wearing black clothes and a beanie with a cross. He has a tear-drop tattoo on his face.

Authorities say he was driving a forest green pick-up truck with Colorado license plates.

It’s still an active police situation, and there is a heavy police presence.

